Overview

Dr. Donald Russo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hendersonville, TN. They graduated from State University New York Medical School and is affiliated with Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center, Macon Community Hospital, Sumner Regional Medical Center and Tristar Northcrest Medical Center.



Dr. Russo works at Tennessee Heart and Vascular - Hendersonville in Hendersonville, TN with other offices in Springfield, TN and Gallatin, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.