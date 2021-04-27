Dr. Donald Rubenstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Rubenstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Donald Rubenstein, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Greenville, SC. They completed their fellowship with U Chicago Hosps
Locations
Locations
Carolina Cardiology Consultant1005 Grove Rd, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 455-6900
Carolina Cardiology Consultants877 W Faris Rd Ste B, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 455-6900
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rubenstein is one of the most knowledgeable, personable and caring doctors that I know. He always listens to and responds to my concerns in understandable terminology . No question is stupid. He seems to really care.
About Dr. Donald Rubenstein, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Chicago Hosps
- Loyola U-Stritch Sch Med
- New York University School of Medicine
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology

