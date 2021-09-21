Dr. Donald Rose, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Rose, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Donald Rose, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Rose works at
Locations
Richard I. Ulin M.d. PC1095 PARK AVE, New York, NY 10128 Directions (212) 427-7750Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Health Net
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
This may be the most thoroughly professional medical office I've ever encountered. From the reception area on, every aspect was all one could hope for, from a brief-interview with a technician followed by appropriate x-rays to a complete exam and extended discussion with a clearly knowledgeable physician's assistant during which every aspect of the issue was covered in detail, to Dr. Rose's more precisely focused exam--one could not ask for anything more assuring. Following all this, Dr. Rose dictated a brief report to my internist, who had referred me to Dr. Rose in the first place. There was no waiting period that exceeded 3-4 minutes in this entire process which lasted somewhere b/t 45 minutes and an hour. I would recommend this Orthopedist to anyone who asked (and those who haven't asked will likely here about him from me anyway)
About Dr. Donald Rose, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1639193782
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Beth Israel Med Center
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
- Cornell University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Rose has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rose accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rose has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Hip Sprain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rose on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Rose. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rose.
