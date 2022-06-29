See All Anesthesiologists in Tinley Park, IL
Dr. Donald Roland, MD

Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
3.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Donald Roland, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Tinley Park, IL. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Mary's Hospital Kankakee and Riverside Medical Center.

Dr. Roland works at Advanced Orthopedic and Spine Care in Tinley Park, IL with other offices in Kankakee, IL, Orland Park, IL and Bourbonnais, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Orthopedic and Spine Care
    16255 Harlem Ave, Tinley Park, IL 60477 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 599-5000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
  2. 2
    Universal Pain Management Institute
    555 W Court St Ste 100, Kankakee, IL 60901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 932-7242
  3. 3
    Pain Treatment Centers of Illinois LLC
    16514 106th Ct, Orland Park, IL 60467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 460-9000
  4. 4
    461 Brown Blvd, Bourbonnais, IL 60914 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 932-7242

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health St. Mary's Hospital Kankakee
  • Riverside Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Pipefitters
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jun 29, 2022
    I have been seeing Dr. Roland for more than a year. I’ve had spinal injections before and they did not work. Dr. Roland has had success with relieving my pain each of the four times I’ve had injections. He’s a compassionate , intelligent man who listens to his patients.
    Valerie — Jun 29, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Donald Roland, MD
    About Dr. Donald Roland, MD

    • Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821074600
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Cleveland Clin Fdn
    Internship
    • Ill Masonic Center
    Medical Education
    • Rush Medical College Of Rush University
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donald Roland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Roland has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Roland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Roland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roland.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.