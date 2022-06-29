Dr. Donald Roland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Roland, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Donald Roland, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Tinley Park, IL. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Mary's Hospital Kankakee and Riverside Medical Center.
Dr. Roland works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Orthopedic and Spine Care16255 Harlem Ave, Tinley Park, IL 60477 Directions (708) 599-5000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
-
2
Universal Pain Management Institute555 W Court St Ste 100, Kankakee, IL 60901 Directions (815) 932-7242
-
3
Pain Treatment Centers of Illinois LLC16514 106th Ct, Orland Park, IL 60467 Directions (708) 460-9000
- 4 461 Brown Blvd, Bourbonnais, IL 60914 Directions (815) 932-7242
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health St. Mary's Hospital Kankakee
- Riverside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Pipefitters
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Roland for more than a year. I’ve had spinal injections before and they did not work. Dr. Roland has had success with relieving my pain each of the four times I’ve had injections. He’s a compassionate , intelligent man who listens to his patients.
About Dr. Donald Roland, MD
- Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1821074600
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clin Fdn
- Ill Masonic Center
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
