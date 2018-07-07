Overview

Dr. Donald Roberts, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and MountainView Hospital.



Dr. Roberts works at Desert Perinatal Associates in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.