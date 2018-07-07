See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Donald Roberts, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Donald Roberts, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and MountainView Hospital.

Dr. Roberts works at Desert Perinatal Associates in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Desert Perinatal Associates
    5761 S Fort Apache Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 805-4671

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
  • MountainView Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pregnancy Ultrasound
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Gestational Diabetes
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Gestational Diabetes

Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 07, 2018
    Dr. Roberts has the bedside manner that I wish that I could of had with my previous pregnancies. He does not miss any details and he has perfected his craft! I felt safe and secure from my very first appt, through my delivery. Being high risk for multiple reasons, feeling safe because your doctor is well skilled, puts your mind at ease.
    Jen in Las Vegas, NV — Jul 07, 2018
    About Dr. Donald Roberts, MD

    Specialties
    • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    Specialties
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1477531127
    • 1477531127
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Uc San Diego Health System
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donald Roberts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roberts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Roberts has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Roberts works at Desert Perinatal Associates in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Roberts’s profile.

    Dr. Roberts has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Gestational Diabetes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roberts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberts.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roberts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roberts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

