Dr. Roa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donald Roa, MD
Overview
Dr. Donald Roa, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance and Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen.
Dr. Roa works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Donald C. Roa MD PA1821 S Sesame Sq Ste 9, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 412-7099
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medico
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roa?
Dr Roa is a great doctor. He has been taking great care of my great grandfather.
About Dr. Donald Roa, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1811987563
Education & Certifications
- New York University Med Center
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roa works at
Dr. Roa has seen patients for Cardiomyopathy, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Angina, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Roa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.