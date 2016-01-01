Dr. Donald Rivard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rivard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Rivard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Donald Rivard, MD is an Urology Specialist in Troy, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from St Louis U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.
Dr. Rivard works at
Locations
1
North Greenbush101 Jordan Rd, Troy, NY 12180 Directions (518) 262-3341Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Latham713 Troy Schenectady Rd Ste 124, Latham, NY 12110 Directions (518) 262-3341Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- 3 1783 Route 9, Halfmoon, NY 12065 Directions (518) 262-3341
4
Albany Medical Center South-clinical Campus25 Hackett Blvd, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-3341
5
Schodack81 Miller Rd Ste 800, Castleton, NY 12033 Directions (518) 262-3341
6
Albany Community Surgeons - Community Care23 Hackett Blvd, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-3341
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Donald Rivard, MD
- Urology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1912967241
Education & Certifications
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- St Louis U, School of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rivard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rivard accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rivard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rivard works at
Dr. Rivard has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Hydrocele, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rivard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivard. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivard.
