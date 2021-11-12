Dr. Donald Richards, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Richards, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They completed their fellowship with U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
Tyler910 E Houston St Ste 600, Tyler, TX 75702 Directions (903) 579-9800
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
- UT Health Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Richard's is thorough and professional. I would recommend him to anyone seeking a good Oncogist
About Dr. Donald Richards, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Richards has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richards accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richards works at
Dr. Richards has seen patients for Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richards on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Richards. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richards.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.