Overview

Dr. Donald Ribeiro, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hookerton, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Vidant Beaufort Hospital and Vidant Medical Center.



Dr. Ribeiro works at Hookerton Family Practice in Hookerton, NC with other offices in Greenville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.