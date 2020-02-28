Dr. Donald Rhodes Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rhodes Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Rhodes Jr, MD
Dr. Donald Rhodes Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Opelika, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Eamc Lanier and East Alabama Medical Center.
Pinnacle Cardiovascular Associates2601 Village Professional Dr N, Opelika, AL 36801 Directions (334) 528-5400
- Eamc Lanier
- East Alabama Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Have been one of his patients for several years and feel his is as competent as possible and does a great job of communicating ? His professionalism is beyond reproach and he’s able to do all of this with a sincere connection with the patient, maintain a wonderful sense of humor that is most uplifting and a caring that is genuine. Bmoody
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1295770345
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University of Miami School of Medicine
