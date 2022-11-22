See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Moorestown, NJ
Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
Overview

Dr. Donald Rebhun, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Moorestown, NJ. 

Dr. Rebhun works at Optimum Oral Surgery in Moorestown, NJ with other offices in Voorhees, NJ and Mullica Hill, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cooper University Hospital
Locations

  1. 1
    Optimum Oral Surgery
    21 E Main St, Moorestown, NJ 08057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 437-4432
  2. 2
    Optimium Oral Surgery - Vorhees
    2301 E Evesham Rd Ste 602, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 437-4432
  3. 3
    Optimum Oral Surgery
    5 Myers Dr Ste 107, Mullica Hill, NJ 08062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 437-4432

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anesthesia
Bone Grafting
Dentofacial Anomalies
Anesthesia
Bone Grafting
Dentofacial Anomalies

Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Extraction of Wisdom Tooth Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Jaw Surgery Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Transplant Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Delta Dental
    • Delta Dental of Washington

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 22, 2022
    A great experience!! Dr. Chad is the best!!!
    — Nov 22, 2022
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rebhun to family and friends

    Dr. Rebhun's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rebhun

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    About Dr. Donald Rebhun, DMD

    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    • English
    • 1033102777
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donald Rebhun, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rebhun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rebhun has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rebhun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Rebhun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rebhun.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rebhun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rebhun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

