Overview

Dr. Donald Ravasio, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Canonsburg, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Canonsburg General Hospital.



Dr. Ravasio works at Brian M Ernstoff, MD, PC in Canonsburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Elbow Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.