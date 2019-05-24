Dr. Donald Ravasio, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ravasio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Ravasio, DO
Dr. Donald Ravasio, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Canonsburg, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Canonsburg General Hospital.
Allegheny Orthopedic Associates100 Medical Blvd, Canonsburg, PA 15317 Directions (724) 873-5955
- Canonsburg General Hospital
Excellent surgical outcome! Coming to Dr. Ravasio for emergency knee surgery after a freak, accidental fall on vacation (with a shredded patellar tendon and broken lower, displaced patella), my chance for full recovery was, at best, "iffy", considering I am a female over 60 with osteoarthritis. Both the surgical outcome and my recovery have exceeded my expectations. I could do just about everything after only 7 weeks post surgery, and am continuing to improve in physical therapy. Dr. Ravasio's post surgical scheduled appointments are not allotted a great deal of time, (I blame insurance company/health networks for that) but any post-visit question one might have will be answered thoroughly and in a timely fashion by Dr. Ravasio and/or staff PA online.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Memorial Hospital
- LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED
- University of Pittsburgh
- Orthopedic Surgery
