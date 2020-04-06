Dr. Donald Rauh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rauh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Rauh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Donald Rauh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital and The Medical Center At Bowling Green.
Dr. Rauh works at
Locations
Graves Gilbert Clinic - Medical Arts Building350 Park St Ste 101, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Directions (270) 288-6203
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital
- The Medical Center At Bowling Green
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
After 4 hospitalizations he's the first one to figure one to figure out what was wrong with me. I love him
About Dr. Donald Rauh, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1548266976
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rauh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rauh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rauh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rauh has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rauh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Rauh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rauh.
