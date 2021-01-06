See All Neurosurgeons in San Luis Obispo, CA
Dr. Donald Ramberg, MD

Neurosurgery
3.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Donald Ramberg, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Oregon U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Ramberg works at Champaign Dental Group in San Luis Obispo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Donald A. Ramberg M.d. Inc.
    699 California Blvd Ste B, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 543-6710

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • French Hospital Medical Center
  • Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Intracranial Hematoma Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neurological Injuries Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Infections Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondolthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hematoma Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 06, 2021
    Dr. Ramberg and his entire staff are wonderful. I saw another review that was dissatisfied. I don't know what doctor they went to, but Dr. Donald Ramberg, my doctor, my surgeon and my care-giver is and was amazing. I had to have back surgery. Everything I needed to know or ask about, Dr. Ramberg and his staff were right along side with me and answered all my questions. I never had any trouble contacting the staff or the doctor. I have been a patient of Dr. Ramberg for 3 years and intend to keep him in the future. I also recommended him to 3 friends. They all share my excellent and high opinion of him. As far as his bedside manner, I found him to be a great listener and he worked together with me to keep me as healthy as my present medical situation allows. Excellent surgeon, doctor and staff. Thank you Dr. Ramberg and Staff!
    Joseph K. — Jan 06, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Donald Ramberg, MD
    About Dr. Donald Ramberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124093000
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Mayo Clinic-Rochester
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Oregon U, School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donald Ramberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ramberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ramberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ramberg works at Champaign Dental Group in San Luis Obispo, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ramberg’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

