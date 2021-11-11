Overview

Dr. Donald Quick, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Covenant Childrens Hospital, Covenant Medical Center and Seminole Hospital District.



Dr. Quick works at Joe Arrington Cancer Center in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.