Dr. Putman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donald Putman, MD
Overview
Dr. Donald Putman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Bellevue Hospital Center
Dr. Putman works at
Locations
Pediatric Cardiology Livingston349 E Northfield Rd Ste 105, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (718) 983-1443
Hackettstown Medical Center651 Willow Grove St, Hackettstown, NJ 07840 Directions (973) 597-3333
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Treated my son since he was an infant and he Ian now 18 years old. Wonderful person and practice.
About Dr. Donald Putman, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- Bellvue Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Putman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Putman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Putman works at
Dr. Putman speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Putman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Putman.
Patients can schedule appointments with Dr. Putman online or over the phone. A person calling to schedule an appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.