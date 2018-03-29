See All Cardiologists in Livingston, NJ
Dr. Donald Putman, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (21)
Overview

Dr. Donald Putman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Bellevue Hospital Center

Dr. Putman works at Pediatric Cardiology Livingston in Livingston, NJ with other offices in Hackettstown, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Cardiology Livingston
    349 E Northfield Rd Ste 105, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 983-1443
  2. 2
    Hackettstown Medical Center
    651 Willow Grove St, Hackettstown, NJ 07840 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 597-3333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Ebstein's Anomaly Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Kawasaki Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Donald Putman, MD

    • Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1598728396
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Bellevue Hospital Center
    Residency
    • Bellvue Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Putman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Putman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Putman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Putman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Putman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Putman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

