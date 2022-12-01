Dr. Donald Pruitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pruitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Pruitt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Donald Pruitt, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South and Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Locations
Town & Country Office12855 N 40 Dr Ste 125, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 966-0111Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital South
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pruitt is very kind and understanding. Spends time listening. Very professional. I felt very safe in his care
About Dr. Donald Pruitt, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pruitt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pruitt accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pruitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pruitt has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pruitt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Pruitt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pruitt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pruitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pruitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.