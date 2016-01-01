See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Spring Hill, FL
Dr. Donald Pritchard, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Donald Pritchard, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Spring Hill, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    5437 COMMERCIAL WAY, Spring Hill, FL 34606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 596-1000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anxiety
Arthritis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anxiety
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Donald Pritchard, MD

  • Internal Medicine
  • 37 years of experience
  • English
  • 1184799231
Education & Certifications

  • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Pritchard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Pritchard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Pritchard. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pritchard.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pritchard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pritchard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

