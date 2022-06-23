See All Podiatrists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Donald Powell, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Donald Powell, DPM

Podiatry
5 (13)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Donald Powell, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital.

Dr. Powell works at Ankle and Foot Centers Of Georgia in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Decatur, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Rona Green, DPM
Dr. Rona Green, DPM
8 (6)
View Profile
Dr. Paul Ciavarelli, MD
Dr. Paul Ciavarelli, MD
8 (14)
View Profile
Dr. John Padula, DPM
Dr. John Padula, DPM
8 (8)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Promised Land Womens Center
    550 Peachtree St NE Ste 1615, Atlanta, GA 30308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 702-0620
  2. 2
    Ankle and Foot Centers of Georgia- Buckhead
    1819 Peachtree Rd NE Ste 103, Atlanta, GA 30309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 351-5015
  3. 3
    Ankle and Foot Centers of Georgia- Decatur
    215 Clairemont Ave, Decatur, GA 30030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 508-4026

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory Decatur Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Contracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Brachymetatarsia Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Callus
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Clubfoot Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Clubfoot
Corn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Corn
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes-Like Foot Weakness Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Dropfoot Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dropfoot
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Nail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Leg Disorders Chevron Icon
Leg Injury Chevron Icon
Leg Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leg Pain
Leg Ulcer Chevron Icon
Leg Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Metatarsalgia Chevron Icon
Metatarsus Adductus Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Neuritis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuritis
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuromas
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Toe Chevron Icon
Pathologic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot Disease Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Splinting Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Syndactyly Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Toe Injuries Chevron Icon
Toe Sprain Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Powell?

    Jun 23, 2022
    Dr Powell has the absolute best bedside manner. I was so embarrassed by my toenails turning colors. He explained how it happened and recommended a treatment. I took advantage of it and it worked perfectly.
    Kim — Jun 23, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Donald Powell, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Donald Powell, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Powell to family and friends

    Dr. Powell's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Powell

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Donald Powell, DPM.

    About Dr. Donald Powell, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578869046
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Dekalb Medical
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Georgia Southern University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donald Powell, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Powell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Powell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Powell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Powell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Powell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Powell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Powell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Donald Powell, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.