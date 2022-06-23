Dr. Donald Powell, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Powell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Powell, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Donald Powell, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital.
Promised Land Womens Center550 Peachtree St NE Ste 1615, Atlanta, GA 30308 Directions (678) 702-0620
Ankle and Foot Centers of Georgia- Buckhead1819 Peachtree Rd NE Ste 103, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 351-5015
Ankle and Foot Centers of Georgia- Decatur215 Clairemont Ave, Decatur, GA 30030 Directions (404) 508-4026
- Emory Decatur Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Powell has the absolute best bedside manner. I was so embarrassed by my toenails turning colors. He explained how it happened and recommended a treatment. I took advantage of it and it worked perfectly.
- Dekalb Medical
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Georgia Southern University
