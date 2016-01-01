Overview

Dr. Donald Portocarrero, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial, Beverly Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Southern California.



Dr. Portocarrero works at Caash Clinic in Arcadia, CA with other offices in Monterey Park, CA and Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Indigestion and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.