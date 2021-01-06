Dr. Phillips has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donald Phillips, MD
Overview
Dr. Donald Phillips, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cedar Hill, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
Dr. Phillips works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Wellmed At Cedar Ridge Preserve105 S Main St, Cedar Hill, TX 75104 Directions (469) 272-5444
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Phillips?
Dr Phillips is the best. We have gone to him since he opened his practice. He's always concerned and gives us great care
About Dr. Donald Phillips, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1912915976
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phillips accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phillips works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phillips, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phillips appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.