Dr. Donald Perlman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perlman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Perlman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Donald Perlman, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Christ Hospital, Hoboken University Medical Center, Jersey City Medical Center and Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.
Dr. Perlman works at
Locations
Donald B Perlman MD741 Northfield Ave Ste 203, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 520-6631Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Donald B Perlman MD25 Kensington Ave Ste 1, Jersey City, NJ 07304 Directions (201) 614-1747
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Christ Hospital
- Hoboken University Medical Center
- Jersey City Medical Center
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. PERLMAN. I have been a patient of his since I was seven years old. He's a great Doctor who takes time with his patients. Attentive to your concerns and needs. Nice clean office and pleasant staff.
About Dr. Donald Perlman, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1245236033
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- Mt Sinai
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perlman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Perlman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Perlman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perlman has seen patients for All Types of Food Poisoning, Pollen Allergy and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perlman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Perlman speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Perlman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perlman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perlman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perlman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.