Dr. Donald Penn Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Donald Penn Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Eureka, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Carle Eureka Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, Pekin Memorial Hospital, Proctor Hospital and UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Carle Eureka Hospital101 S Major St, Eureka, IL 61530 Directions (309) 467-2371Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Rheumatology & Gastroenterology Assoc. PC1001 Main St Ste 530, Peoria, IL 61606 Directions (309) 672-4980
Hospital Affiliations
- Carle Eureka Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
- Pekin Memorial Hospital
- Proctor Hospital
- UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Donald Penn Jr, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Penn Jr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Penn Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Penn Jr has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Penn Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Penn Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Penn Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Penn Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Penn Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.