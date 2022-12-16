Dr. Donald Pelto, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pelto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Pelto, DPM
Overview
Dr. Donald Pelto, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital and UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus.
Locations
Central Massachusetts Podiatry PC299 Lincoln St Ste 202, Worcester, MA 01605 Directions (508) 757-4003Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Central Massachusetts Podiatry24 Lyman St Ste 180, Westborough, MA 01581 Directions (508) 757-4003Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Vincent Hospital
- UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Pelto offers clear and thorough explanations regarding both the issues and treatment. He was both personable and professional. I highly recommend.
About Dr. Donald Pelto, DPM
- Podiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1164756631
Education & Certifications
- SAINT VINCENT HOSPITAL
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- University of Illinois at Chicago
