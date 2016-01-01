Dr. Pell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donald Pell, MD
Overview
Dr. Donald Pell, MD is a Pulmonologist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON.
Dr. Pell works at
Locations
1
Usf Dept. Pediatrics800 6Th St S, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701 Directions (813) 767-4150
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Donald Pell, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 56 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Pell works at
