Dr. Donald Nordstrom, MD
Overview
Dr. Donald Nordstrom, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Therapeutic Radiology. They graduated from University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with Musc Health Florence Medical Center and Spencer Municipal Hospital.
Locations
MUSC Health Florence Medical Center805 Pamplico Hwy, Florence, SC 29505 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
About Dr. Donald Nordstrom, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1225039365
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics|University of Iowa Hospitals &amp; Clinics
- University of Iowa College of Medicine
- Therapeutic Radiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Musc Health Florence Medical Center
- Spencer Municipal Hospital
Dr. Nordstrom accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
