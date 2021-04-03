Overview

Dr. Donald Nicholas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Desoto, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie and Methodist Charlton Medical Center.



Dr. Nicholas works at Dallas Lung Consultants in Desoto, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.