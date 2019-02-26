See All Otolaryngologists in Shenandoah, TX
Dr. Donald Newland, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.5 (40)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Donald Newland, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Newland works at Hearing Specialists of Texas in Shenandoah, TX with other offices in Conroe, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Allergic Rhinitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas ENT Specialists - The Woodlands Pinecroft
    9301 Pinecroft Dr Ste 150, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 362-1368
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Texas ENT Specialists - Conroe
    1501 River Pointe Dr Ste 120, Conroe, TX 77304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 539-4700
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Sinusitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Sinusitis

Treatment frequency



Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Feb 26, 2019
    He operated on my Sinuses and I am a new person. I can breath through my nose for the first time in my life!!
    Dr Eckhardt in The Woodlands, TX — Feb 26, 2019
    About Dr. Donald Newland, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558359901
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Medical Education

