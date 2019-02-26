Overview

Dr. Donald Newland, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Newland works at Hearing Specialists of Texas in Shenandoah, TX with other offices in Conroe, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Allergic Rhinitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.