Dr. Donald Newland, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Donald Newland, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Locations
Texas ENT Specialists - The Woodlands Pinecroft9301 Pinecroft Dr Ste 150, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Directions (281) 362-1368Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Texas ENT Specialists - Conroe1501 River Pointe Dr Ste 120, Conroe, TX 77304 Directions (936) 539-4700Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He operated on my Sinuses and I am a new person. I can breath through my nose for the first time in my life!!
About Dr. Donald Newland, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Newland has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Newland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Newland has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Allergic Rhinitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Newland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Newland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newland.
