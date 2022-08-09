Overview

Dr. Donald Nenno II, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport and Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Nenno II works at Western New York Orthopaedics PC in Buffalo, NY with other offices in North Tonawanda, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment, Hip Fracture and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.