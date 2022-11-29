Dr. Negroski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donald Negroski, MD
Overview
Dr. Donald Negroski, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Negroski works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Neurosurgery of Sarasota5741 Bee Ridge Rd Ste 530, Sarasota, FL 34233 Directions (941) 487-2160Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
First Physicians Group1921 Waldemere St Ste 701, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 487-2160
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Negroski?
Great Doctor and caring staff
About Dr. Donald Negroski, MD
- Neurology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1073624102
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Negroski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Negroski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Negroski works at
Dr. Negroski has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Negroski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Negroski speaks Spanish.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Negroski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Negroski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Negroski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Negroski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.