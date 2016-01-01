Dr. Mrdjenovich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donald Mrdjenovich, DPM
Overview
Dr. Donald Mrdjenovich, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Altoona, PA.
Locations
Central PA Physicians Group914 S 12Th St, Altoona, PA 16602 Directions (814) 946-1075
Central Pennsylvania Podiatry Associates350 Birch St Ste 100, Patton, PA 16668 Directions (814) 948-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Conemaugh Miners Medical Center
- Conemaugh Nason Medical Center
- Indiana Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Donald Mrdjenovich, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mrdjenovich accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mrdjenovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mrdjenovich has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mrdjenovich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mrdjenovich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mrdjenovich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.