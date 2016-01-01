Dr. Moss has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donald Moss, MD
Overview
Dr. Donald Moss, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR.
Locations
- 1 80 University Pl Fl 5, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 206-0344
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Donald Moss, MD
- Psychiatry
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1497094718
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
Dr. Moss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Moss. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moss.
