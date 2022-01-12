Dr. Donald Morris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Morris, MD
Overview
Dr. Donald Morris, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with St. Anthony's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Locations
Morris Donald B MD PA1111 7th Ave N Ste 101, Saint Petersburg, FL 33705 Directions (727) 822-3977
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anthony's Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Been going there for years. Dr Morris and his staff is friendly and yet, very professional. If you need a urologist...I offer my seal of approval .
About Dr. Donald Morris, MD
- Urology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1881650513
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morris has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morris has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Morris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.