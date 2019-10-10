Overview

Dr. Donald Mohs Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Of South Bend.



Dr. Mohs Jr works at South Bend Clinic in South Bend, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Deviated Septum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.