Overview

Dr. Donald Millus, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lexington, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of SC Sch of Med and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.



Dr. Millus works at SANDHILLS FAMILY MEDICINE in Lexington, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.