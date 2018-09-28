Overview

Dr. Donald Messersmith, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Merritt Island, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rockledge Regional Medical Center, Cape Canaveral Hospital and Parrish Medical Center.



Dr. Messersmith works at Steward Cardiology Associates in Merritt Island, FL with other offices in Viera, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.