Dr. Donald Messersmith, MD
Overview
Dr. Donald Messersmith, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Merritt Island, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rockledge Regional Medical Center, Cape Canaveral Hospital and Parrish Medical Center.
Locations
Steward Cardiology Associates150 N Sykes Creek Pkwy Ste 300, Merritt Island, FL 32953 Directions (321) 270-9884
Steward Cardiology Associates8055 Spyglass Hill Rd Ste 102, Viera, FL 32940 Directions (321) 291-6402
Hospital Affiliations
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center
- Cape Canaveral Hospital
- Parrish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Messersmith sees you as a whole person. He listens carefully & explains what you need to know. My appt never felt rushed, which is rare! His personal warmth was professional, yet comforting. I dread meeting new doctors, because I have too many weird dxs. Some begin to get irritated, as if I'm a picky diner, asking a server too many questions, ordering substitutions & deliberately taking too much time & effort! But Dr. Messersmith mixed empathy with his positive approach & I left smiling! ??
About Dr. Donald Messersmith, MD
- Cardiology
- 46 years of experience
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- Nat'l Naval Med Center|St Mary's Hospital Unity Health Sys
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Messersmith has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Messersmith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Messersmith has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Messersmith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Messersmith speaks German.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Messersmith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Messersmith.
