Dr. Donald McSweyn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McSweyn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald McSweyn, MD
Overview
Dr. Donald McSweyn, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Providence Medical Center and Saint John Hospital.
Dr. McSweyn works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiology8919 Parallel Pkwy Ste 580, Kansas City, KS 66112 Directions (913) 596-7224
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Medical Center
- Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McSweyn?
Very friendly. Answers questions that are understandable. Shows genuine concerns for patients condition. Makes family feel relief.
About Dr. Donald McSweyn, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1013973288
Education & Certifications
- Mid America Heart Insts
- University Kansas School Med
- U Kas Sch Med
- Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
- Kansas State University
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McSweyn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McSweyn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McSweyn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McSweyn works at
Dr. McSweyn has seen patients for Heart Disease, Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McSweyn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McSweyn speaks Chinese.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. McSweyn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McSweyn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McSweyn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McSweyn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.