Dr. Donald McMahon, DO

Gastroenterology
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Donald McMahon, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Turnersville, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED|Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.

Dr. McMahon works at Cooper Care Alliance in Turnersville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Liver Damage from Alcohol along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cooper Care Alliance Primary Care at Turnersville
    151 Fries Mill Rd Ste 400, Turnersville, NJ 08012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess and Fistula Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal pH Monitoring Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
    Jan 30, 2021
    Dr. McMahon is one of the BEST Doctors I have ever had the pleasure of going to see! As others have said I arrived in the Blackwood office and signed the paperwork and went right back. Dr. McMahon went over everything and explained what why etc. In addition, today January 29 2021 I had my colonoscopy with him at Jefferson Surgical Center, in Sewell NJ. Again, everyone there was awesome friendly and went out of their way to help answer any questions etc. In addition, I am excited to say that not only did Dr. McMahon find a shoe from my father sticking up there 40+ years ago. He also found Jimmy Hoffa! So there you go the mystery has been solved! I recommend him highly! Thanks again Doc! In addition, everyone that works with you!
    Happy Customer! Will see again in 10 Years! — Jan 30, 2021
    About Dr. Donald McMahon, DO

    • Gastroenterology
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1285824839
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
    • Drexel University College of Medicine, Hahnemann University Hospital
    • Drexel University College of Medicine, Hahnemann University Hospital
    • LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED|Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cooper University Hospital

