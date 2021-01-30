Dr. Donald McMahon, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McMahon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald McMahon, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Donald McMahon, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Turnersville, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED|Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Cooper Care Alliance Primary Care at Turnersville151 Fries Mill Rd Ste 400, Turnersville, NJ 08012 Directions

Dr. McMahon is one of the BEST Doctors I have ever had the pleasure of going to see! As others have said I arrived in the Blackwood office and signed the paperwork and went right back. Dr. McMahon went over everything and explained what why etc. In addition, today January 29 2021 I had my colonoscopy with him at Jefferson Surgical Center, in Sewell NJ. Again, everyone there was awesome friendly and went out of their way to help answer any questions etc. In addition, I am excited to say that not only did Dr. McMahon find a shoe from my father sticking up there 40+ years ago. He also found Jimmy Hoffa! So there you go the mystery has been solved! I recommend him highly! Thanks again Doc! In addition, everyone that works with you!
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1285824839
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- Drexel University College of Medicine, Hahnemann University Hospital
- Drexel University College of Medicine, Hahnemann University Hospital
- LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED|Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Cooper University Hospital
