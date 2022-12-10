Overview

Dr. Donald McKnight Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Jackson-madison County General Hospital.



Dr. McKnight Jr works at Jackson Urological Assocs PC in Jackson, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.