Dr. Donald McKnight Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKnight Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald McKnight Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Donald McKnight Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Jackson-madison County General Hospital.
Dr. McKnight Jr works at
Locations
Jackson Urological Associates PC28 Medical Center Dr, Jackson, TN 38301 Directions (731) 427-9971
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson-madison County General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McKnight was wonderful with my mother. Very patient and informative about why he was changing medication, etc. She really, really dislikes riding 90 minutes for doctor’s visits, but has been so positive about this visit. She will recommend him to anyone who ask. The nurse was also wonderful and maybe it was chance, but she was immediately put in a treatment room instead of having to wait in the lobby which I appreciated because of flu and Covid.
About Dr. Donald McKnight Jr, MD
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1225011588
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McKnight Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McKnight Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McKnight Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McKnight Jr works at
Dr. McKnight Jr has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKnight Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. McKnight Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKnight Jr.
