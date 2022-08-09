Dr. Donald McIntire, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McIntire is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald McIntire, MD
Overview
Dr. Donald McIntire, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Newburgh, IN. They completed their residency with Clarian Methodist Hospital Of Indi
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4209 Gateway Blvd Ste 1200, Newburgh, IN 47630 Directions (812) 842-2800
-
2
Dr. Duck & Associates6781 E US Highway 36 Ste 120, Avon, IN 46123 Directions (317) 272-4685
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
He always gets my kids seen that day. Very knowledgeable, doesn't beat around the bush. He takes care of the kids and reassures the parents
About Dr. Donald McIntire, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1316022189
Education & Certifications
- Clarian Methodist Hospital Of Indi
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McIntire has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McIntire accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McIntire has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. McIntire. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McIntire.
