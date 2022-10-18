Dr. Donald McCarren, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCarren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald McCarren, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Donald McCarren, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Bonita Springs, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. McCarren works at
Locations
-
1
Bonita Crossings Plaza28420 Bonita Crossings Blvd Unit 110, Bonita Springs, FL 34135 Directions (239) 235-0385
-
2
Neurologic Health Associates PC555 Second Ave Ste C-850, Collegeville, PA 19426 Directions (610) 831-5200
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. McCarren?
Dr McCarren administered my first B-tox migraine protocol that from then on became a game and life changer. I’ve been diagnosed with Ehlers Danlos since he moved to FL. I’m now living 3 hours north of his practice and deeply considering a 3 hour drive every 3 months for treatment. Excellent bedside manner. Listened, discussed, validated my concerns. I think I’m coming back!
About Dr. Donald McCarren, DO
- Neurology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1255385662
Education & Certifications
- Jefferson Med College
- Osteopathic Med Ctr/ St Agnes Med Center
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Vanderbilt University
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCarren has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCarren accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCarren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCarren works at
Dr. McCarren has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCarren on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
81 patients have reviewed Dr. McCarren. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCarren.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCarren, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCarren appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.