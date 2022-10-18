See All Neurologists in Bonita Springs, FL
Dr. Donald McCarren, DO

Neurology
4.5 (81)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Donald McCarren, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Bonita Springs, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. McCarren works at Neurologic Care Associates, LLC in Bonita Springs, FL with other offices in Collegeville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bonita Crossings Plaza
    28420 Bonita Crossings Blvd Unit 110, Bonita Springs, FL 34135 (239) 235-0385
    Neurologic Health Associates PC
    555 Second Ave Ste C-850, Collegeville, PA 19426 (610) 831-5200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Coral Hospital
  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Tremor
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Tremor

Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Tremor
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Aneurysm
Anosmia
Ataxia
Brain Aneurysm
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Dystonia
Epilepsy
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Headache
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Memory Evaluation
Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myelopathy
Myoclonus
Nerve Conduction Studies
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seizure Disorders
Spinal Stenosis
Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Sudoscan
Tension Headache
Torticollis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Vertigo
Visual Field Defects
ADHD and-or ADD
Alcoholic Neuropathy
Alcoholic Polyneuropathy
Alzheimer's Disease
Antalgic Gait
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Autoimmune Diseases
Autoimmune Myelopathy
Autonomic Disorders
Autonomic Neuropathy
Baclofen Pump Therapy
Bell's Palsy
Benign Essential Tremor
Benign Exertional Headache
Benign Positional Vertigo
Benign Sex Headache
Bilateral Stroke
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Disorders
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Central Sleep Apnea
Cerebellar Ataxia
Cerebral Palsy
Cerebral Vascular Disease
Cervical Dystonia
Cervicogenic Headache
Chemodenervation
Chronic Headache
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Chronic Pain
Cluster Headache
Cognitive Function Testing
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Concussion
Confusion
Cranial Trauma
Deep Brain Stimulation
Dementia
Diabetic Neuropathy
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diplopia
Dopamine Responsive Dystonia
Drug Rebound Headache
Epilepsy, Idiopathic Generalized
Episodic Ataxia
Febrile Convulsion
Fever-Induced Seizure
Focal Dystonia
Friedreich's Ataxia
Gluten Ataxia
Hereditary Neuropathy With Liability to Pressure Palsies
Herniated Disc
Hydrocephalus
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Idiopathic Parkinson's Disease
Inflammatory Neuropathies
Intracranial Venous Thrombosis
Leukodystrophy
Lordosis
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis
Meningiomas
Migrainous Vertigo
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Myasthenia Gravis
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Nerve Blocks
Nerve Pain
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Nervous System Disorders
Neuralgia in the Upper Extremity
Neurological Testing
Neuropsychological Testing
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Occipital Neuralgia
Optic Ataxia
Optic Neuritis
Optic-Spinal Form of Multiple Sclerosis
Orthostatic Tremor
Pain Management
Parkinsonism
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Pituitary Tumor
Polymyositis
Polyneuropathy
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis
Problem Sleepiness
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Recurrent Headache
Relapsing Remitting Multiple Sclerosis
REM Sleep Behavior Disorder
Restless Leg Syndrome
Scoliosis
Secondary Dystonias
Sensory Ataxia
Severe Headache
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Disorders
Sleep-Talking
Sleep-Walking
Spastic Gait
Spinal Instability
Spine Deformities
Spine Disorders
Spinocerebellar Ataxia
Split Spinal Cord Malformation
Steppage Gait
Temporal Arteritis
Temporal Lobe Epilepsy
Thrombosis
Traumatic Brain Injury
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Tuberous Sclerosis
Vascular Disease
Vascular Headache
Vascular Neuropathy
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 81 ratings
    Patient Ratings (81)
    5 Star
    (67)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Oct 18, 2022
    Dr McCarren administered my first B-tox migraine protocol that from then on became a game and life changer. I’ve been diagnosed with Ehlers Danlos since he moved to FL. I’m now living 3 hours north of his practice and deeply considering a 3 hour drive every 3 months for treatment. Excellent bedside manner. Listened, discussed, validated my concerns. I think I’m coming back!
    Megan L — Oct 18, 2022
    About Dr. Donald McCarren, DO

    • Neurology
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1255385662
    Education & Certifications

    • Jefferson Med College
    • Osteopathic Med Ctr/ St Agnes Med Center
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Vanderbilt University
    • Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donald McCarren, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCarren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McCarren has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McCarren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McCarren has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCarren on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    81 patients have reviewed Dr. McCarren. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCarren.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCarren, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCarren appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

