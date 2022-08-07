Dr. Donald McCain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald McCain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Donald McCain, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. McCain works at
Locations
New Jersey Office20 Prospect Ave Ste 603, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 342-1010
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing doctor and amazing team. Dr. McCain saved my life. He's truly an amazing person and professional. He took care of me from the beginning of my diagnosis, made me feel hopeful and put all my worries at ease. His staff helped with setting up everything that needed to be done before and after surgery making the process easier on me and my family. I am forever grateful for the time and effort they put in every day.
About Dr. Donald McCain, MD
- Breast Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Meml Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Mt Sinai MC
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCain has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Stomach Cancer and Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McCain speaks Italian and Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. McCain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.