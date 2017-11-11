Dr. Donald Matthews, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matthews is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Matthews, MD
Overview
Dr. Donald Matthews, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Sacramento Medical Center.
Locations
Kaiser Permanente Roseville Medical Center1600 Eureka Rd, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 784-4000
Kaiser Permanente Sacramento Medical Center2025 Morse Ave, Sacramento, CA 95825 Directions (916) 973-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaiser Permanente Sacramento Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Matthews is very astute and possesses the highest people skills and education with Spinal issues. He was the 6th Dr I saw and was able to diagnose my lower back pain very quickly by reviewing my X-rays, MRIs taken by other Drs. Others said there was nothing they could do for my severe back pain that left me unable to walk or stand for any length of time, even after so many kinds of shots, pills and ablation. Then a Spinal cord stimulator and battery pack was inserted in my back and buttocks
About Dr. Donald Matthews, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Matthews has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Matthews. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matthews.
