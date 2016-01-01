Dr. Donald Massenburg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Massenburg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Massenburg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Donald Massenburg, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Door County Medical Center and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.
Dr. Massenburg works at
Locations
-
1
Prevea East Mason Health Center3021 Voyager Dr, Green Bay, WI 54311 Directions (920) 272-3420
-
2
Prevea Health at Door County Medical Center323 S 18th Ave Fl 2R, Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235 Directions (920) 272-3420
Hospital Affiliations
- Door County Medical Center
- HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Donald Massenburg, MD
- Rheumatology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1932118536
Education & Certifications
- Rheumatology, The University Of Chicago, Department Of Medicine
- Advocate Lutheran Gen Hospital
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Massenburg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Massenburg accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Massenburg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Massenburg works at
Dr. Massenburg has seen patients for Limb Pain and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Massenburg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Massenburg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Massenburg.
