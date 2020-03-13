Dr. Donald Maschka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maschka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Maschka, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Donald Maschka, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Boulder, CO. They completed their residency with Iowa City
Dr. Maschka works at
Locations
Boulder Office4745 Arapahoe Ave Ste 130, Boulder, CO 80303 Directions (303) 443-2771Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pm
Exempla Office300 Exempla Cir Ste 210, Lafayette, CO 80026 Directions (303) 443-2771
Avista Office90 Health Park Dr Ste 220, Louisville, CO 80027 Directions (303) 443-2771
Hospital Affiliations
- Foothills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The staff at Boulder Valley ENT were able to schedule an appointment for me quickly based on my symptoms. Dr. Maschka and the audiologist completed a thorough exam and Dr. Maschka perscribed an effective treatment.
About Dr. Donald Maschka, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1316933484
Education & Certifications
- Iowa City
- Gunderson Luth Mc
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Maschka has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maschka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maschka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maschka works at
Dr. Maschka has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Allergic Rhinitis and Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maschka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Maschka. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maschka.
