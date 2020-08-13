Dr. Donald Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Martin, MD
Overview
Dr. Donald Martin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center and St. Joseph Medical Center.
Locations
Gastrointestinal Associates - Main Office10116 W 105th St, Overland Park, KS 66212 Directions (913) 372-7213
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough and professional. Highly recommend this doctor.
About Dr. Donald Martin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1205923109
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- Wright-Patterson Medical Center
- Wright-Patterson Medical Center
- Creighton University School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Hernia and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.