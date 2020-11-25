Dr. Marks has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donald Marks, MD
Overview
Dr. Donald Marks, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Plymouth, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth and Nantucket Cottage Hospital.
Locations
Donald S. Marks M.d. PC45 Resnik Rd Ste 205, Plymouth, MA 02360 Directions (508) 746-5060
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth
- Nantucket Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Has been very good with my wife. He does sometimes cut you short when trying to explain something. His diagnosis and insights into what to expect has been spot on.
About Dr. Donald Marks, MD
- Neurology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1982680740
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
- Neurology
