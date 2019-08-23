Overview

Dr. Donald Marecle, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cullman, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Cullman Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Marecle works at Cullman Surgical Associates in Cullman, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.