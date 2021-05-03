See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Plano, TX
Dr. Donald Mackenzie, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (69)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Donald Mackenzie, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Calgary

Dr. Mackenzie works at Spine Solutions in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Donald Mackenzie MD
    5038 Tennyson Pkwy Ste B, Plano, TX 75024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 403-3121

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Medical City Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Back Pain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis

Back Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 69 ratings
    Patient Ratings (69)
    5 Star
    (63)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    May 03, 2021
    I feel so fortunate to have found Dr. Mackenzie. I went to him for a second opinion as the previous Ortho was advising no other solution for my back than surgery. I had some bulging discs on L4/5 which had been excruciatingly painful. He referred to pain mgmt w PT . I did very well with this.... no pain. I’m continuing with exercise plan . Dr . MacKenzie is very cautious without pushing to surgery ascend all be all. He advised I do not need the invasive surgery as recommended by the other Ortho. I may eventually need a less invasive but he encouraged me to maintain with the correct exercise strengthening plan. The office staff is very sweet and kind. I’d definitely recommend.
    — May 03, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Donald Mackenzie, MD
    About Dr. Donald Mackenzie, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English, French and Spanish
    • 1114926276
    Fellowship
    Fellowship
    • Foothills General Hospital
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donald Mackenzie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mackenzie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mackenzie has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mackenzie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mackenzie works at Spine Solutions in Plano, TX. View the full address on Dr. Mackenzie’s profile.

    69 patients have reviewed Dr. Mackenzie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mackenzie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mackenzie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mackenzie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

