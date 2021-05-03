Dr. Donald Mackenzie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mackenzie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Mackenzie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Donald Mackenzie, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Calgary
Dr. Mackenzie works at
Locations
Donald Mackenzie MD5038 Tennyson Pkwy Ste B, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (972) 403-3121
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mackenzie?
I feel so fortunate to have found Dr. Mackenzie. I went to him for a second opinion as the previous Ortho was advising no other solution for my back than surgery. I had some bulging discs on L4/5 which had been excruciatingly painful. He referred to pain mgmt w PT . I did very well with this.... no pain. I’m continuing with exercise plan . Dr . MacKenzie is very cautious without pushing to surgery ascend all be all. He advised I do not need the invasive surgery as recommended by the other Ortho. I may eventually need a less invasive but he encouraged me to maintain with the correct exercise strengthening plan. The office staff is very sweet and kind. I’d definitely recommend.
About Dr. Donald Mackenzie, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, French and Spanish
- 1114926276
Education & Certifications
- University of Calgary
- Foothills General Hospital
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mackenzie has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mackenzie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mackenzie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mackenzie works at
Dr. Mackenzie speaks French and Spanish.
69 patients have reviewed Dr. Mackenzie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mackenzie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mackenzie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mackenzie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.