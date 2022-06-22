Dr. Donald Mackay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mackay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Mackay, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Donald Mackay, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. They graduated from University of Witwatersrand Medical School and is affiliated with Milton S Hershey Medical Center.
Dr. Mackay works at
Locations
-
1
ESTEEM Penn State Health Cosmetic Associates5 Capital Dr Ste 203, Harrisburg, PA 17110 Directions (717) 531-1386Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Milton S Hershey Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mackay?
He is the best doctor that I’ve ever had and I’ve known him all of my life. He’s done so many surgeries on me and I couldn’t ask for a better doctor. Dr. Mackay genuinely cares about his patients and wants the best for them. He is why I am who I am today and I’m so glad for the years that he’s been my doctor.
About Dr. Donald Mackay, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1184680621
Education & Certifications
- University of the Witwatersrand South Africa
- Johannesburg Tchg Hosps
- University of Witwatersrand Medical School
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mackay has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mackay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mackay using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mackay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mackay works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Mackay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mackay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mackay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mackay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.